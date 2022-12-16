Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna's spy thriller 'Mission Majnu' teaser out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming spy thriller film 'Mission Majnu' on Friday, unveiled the official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared the teaser, which he captioned, "Iss Majnu ke kaam karne ka tarika alag hai. Presenting the Official Teaser for MISSION MAJNU . Only on Netflix, 20th Jan, 2023."



Set in the 1970s, Mission Majnu is a patriotic thriller with a love story at its core, showcasing one of India's most covert operations of taking down Pakistan's efforts of a nuclear attack.

The teaser showcases Sidharth as an undercover RAW agent in an intense avatar, with his life hanging on the line for the love of his life- India.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by RSVP and GBA, 'Mission Majnu' also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role and is all set to premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix from January 20, 2023.

The makers unveiled the teaser of its much-anticipated espionage thriller, Mission Majnu, at the iconic India Gate in the National Capital.

Commenting on the teaser launch, Sidharth said, "It has been an absolute honour and pleasure to have launched the teaser of my film Mission Majnu at India Gate, with the real heroes of our country who sacrifice their lives everyday for the love towards their country. To be able to play a part and showcase one such Indian Agent's story has truly been a very fulfilling and heart wrenching experience. I am so grateful for Shantanu to have given me this opportunity and for this stirring film to be my first association with Netflix. I cannot wait for you to see the story unfold on the 20th of January, on a Netflix."

Rashmika said, "I am so excited as I finally launch the teaser of Mission Majnu and cannot wait for the audiences to watch our movie filled with love, drama, sacrifice and action. As an actor, nothing gives me more joy than to be able to play a part in the story of those unsung heroes that are the real Majnus of our country. I am also super excited to join the Netflix family with this film.''

Meanwhile, Sidharth will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha' opposite Disha Patani which is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has an upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' which will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)