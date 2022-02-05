Sidharth Malhotra shares a glimpse of his workout on a 'tree'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Actor Sidharth Malhotra can workout anywhere and his latest Instagram post is proof of the fact.

On Saturday, Sidharth took to social media and shared a video of him working out on a tree at Yodha's set in Bhopal.

In the clip, we can see two gymnastic rings hanging parallel to each other from the tree branch and Sidharth raising his hands to grasp them.





"No gym, No time, No excuses, All I need is a tree #SidFit #Yodha #Shoot #Outdoor #Bhopal #NatureLover," Sidharth captioned the post.

Sidharth's video has left fans inspired.

"Nice. This is so inspiring," a social media user commented.

"Woaah. You killing it," another one wrote.

The action thriller 'Yodha' will feature Sidharth opposite Disha Patani. (ANI)

