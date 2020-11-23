Sidharth Malhotra shares picturesque beach view: 'Son of a beach'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Channelling his weekend mood amid the beachy vibes, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday treated fans to a gorgeous picture.

The 'Student of The Year' star shared a picture on Instagram that captured a picturesque view of a sunset. In the snap, Sidharth is seen taking a stroll amid the beach waves, as the sky turns red and the waves roll down.





Enjoying his time amid the beautiful outdoor location, the 'Ek Villain' star captioned the post as, "Son of a Beach.#outdoor #beachvibes."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, more than 68 thousand fans liked the picture with many leaving red heart and fire emojis.

Of late, Malhotra has been updating fans on his activities by sharing pictures and videos on social media.

Last month, Sidharth Malhotra invited his fans for a fundraiser to help provide nutrition and hot meals to children battling cancer and announced that five lucky winners will get a chance to play a virtual game of dumb charades with the actor. (ANI)

