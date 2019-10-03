Sidharth Malhotra shares soul stirring song 'Tum Hi Aana' from 'Marjaavaan'

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): After impressing moviegoers with the high-octane trailer, makers of action-drama 'Marjaavaan' have released the first track from the film titled 'Tum Hi Aana'.

The song will tug your heartstrings as it is all about emotions and heartbreak.

The song begins with Sidharth who is in jail and missing his lover played by Tara Sutaria. He is seen reminiscing the good old times when he was with his partner.

In one of the scenes, the pair is seen dressed as bride and groom. However, it is not clear if they actually tie the knot or not. While in another scene, Sidharth shoots Tara with a gun, a scene that must have left the audience shocked.



The melodious song which shows the intensity of the couple's relationship has been penned by Kunaal Vermaa, crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Payal Dev.

'Marjaavaan' which is a sequel of crime-thriller 'Ek Villain' also features Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh.

It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

The flick is slated to hit the theatres on November 8. (ANI)