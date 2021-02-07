Sidharth Malhotra shares teaser of upcoming music video 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar'

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday treated his fans to the teaser of his upcoming music video with Zee Music Company titled 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar'.

The 'Baar Baar Dekho' actor took to Instagram and shared the music video's teaser for his followers.

Revealing the release date he wrote in the caption, "Get ready to fall in love all at once with #ThodaThodaPyaar. Releasing on 12th February 2021 @nehasharmaofficial @boscomartis @nileshahujaofficial @kumaarofficial @stebinben @anuragbedii @zeemusiccompany #ZeeMusicOriginals."



Along with Sidharth, the music video also features Bollywood actor Neha Sharma.



Shot in picturesque locations, the music video has been directed by Bosco Leslie Martis. The teaser of 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar' shows a cute love story of a girl meeting boy at a coffee house and then falling for each other over time.

On the movie front, Sidharth will be next seen in 'Thank God', alongside Ajay Devgan and Rakul Preet. He also has 'Shershaah', 'Aankhen 2' and 'Mission Majnu' in the pipeline. (ANI)

