Sidharth Malhotra to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs extend warm birthday wishes to Rakul Preet Singh

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): On the occasion of Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh's 32nd birthday, many celebs took to their social media handles and sent warm birthday wishes to the 'Runway 34' actor.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra shared a post which he captioned, "Happy B'day @rakulpreet you must Thank God for a blockbuster year ahead. See you soon..."



Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture with Rakul and wrote, "Happy Birthday Rakul."



Genelia D'souza shared a picture and captioned it as, " Happy birthday @rakulpreet have a good one."



Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a fun video with the 'De De Pyar De' actor and wrote, " Happy Birthday @rakulpreet Sending loads of love, good vibes, and happiness your way...today and always, my dearest Rakul."





'Cuttputli' director Ranjit Tiwari shared a picture and wrote, " Happy Birthday Rakul wishing you all the love and joy in the world."



South actor Raashii Khanna shared a picture and wrote, " Happy Birthday sweetheart! God bless you with all things wonderful."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah in 'Doctor G', which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 14.

Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G is a coming-of-age comedy-drama set in a medical campus and is a compelling and hilarious look at a male gynaecologist surviving an otherwise female-dominated world.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Thank God' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

She also has 'Chattriwali' in her kitty. The film revolves around an unemployed graduate who is desperate for a job in a small town and ends up taking the job as a condom tester which she hides from everyone around her. (ANI)

