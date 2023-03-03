Sidharth Malhotra to Tiger Shroff, Bollywood celebs extend birthday wishes to Shraddha Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): On the occasion of actor Shraddha Kapoor's birthday, several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and sent warm wishes to the 'Aashiqui 2' actor.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture with his 'Ek Villain' co-star and wrote, "Happy Birthday Shraddha! Have the best year ahead. Big love and hug!."



Varun Dhawan shared a video on his Instagram stories and wrote, "@shraddhakapoor keep shining and cat napping."



Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Gorgeous. May your birthday be sprinkled with love, fun and lots of laughter."





Dia Mirza shared a picture and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Shraddha. Have a wonderful year ahead. All my love and good wishes."



Tiger Shroff shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday fishy smash it this year like every other year! Wish you the best of health and happiness always."



Shraddha's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' co-star Anubhav Singh Bassi shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday jhootiiiii."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be next seen romancing actor Ranbir Kapoor in the film 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar'.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is an upcoming romantic comedy film which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in the film 'Chaalbaaz in London' and in the 'Naagin' trilogy. (ANI)

