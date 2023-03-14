Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Obeori wishes 'Indian Police Force' director Rohit Shetty on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, on Tuesday, extended heartfelt wishes to the 'Indian Police Force' director Rohit Shetty on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "Happy birthday @itsrohitshetty sir. From breaking cars to box offices, you've done it all! Wishing you a year full of success and happiness."



Vivek Oberoi, on the other hand, wrote, "Happy birthday to the king of entertainment @itsrohitshetty! Working with you is always filled with endless fun and imaginative sparks. May you continue to thrive with even more joy and accomplishments in the years to come! #HappyBirthdayRohitShetty."





Sidharth and Vivek will be portraying the lead roles in Rohit Shetty's debut web series 'Indian Police Force' which will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The series also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

'Indian Police Force' is the newest addition to the filmmaker's shared cop universe which already includes movies like the 'Singham' franchise, 'Simmba' and 'Sooryavanshi'.The upcoming fictional series aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country."

He is also expanding the 'Singham' universe with its third part. On the eve of his birthday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film will release on Diwali 2024.

Deepika Padukone will essay the role of a female cop in 'Singham Again'.

Rohit is known for his blockbuster films like 'Singham', the 'Golmaal' franchise, 'Simmba' and 'All The Best'. (ANI)

