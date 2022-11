Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha' to release in July next year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Sidharth Malhotra's action-packed 'Yodha' will arrive in theatres on July 7, 2023.

The update was shared by actor's team on Wednesday.

Produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, 'Yodha' is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.



Apart from Sidharth, 'Yodha' also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

Last year, in November, Sidharth announced Yodha.

Sharing his excitement about starring in Yodha and wrote, "Presenting #Yodha, the first film of the action franchise by Dharma Productions. Excited to be boarding this plane led by two very talented men - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha."

Sharing his excitement about starring in Yodha and wrote, "Presenting #Yodha, the first film of the action franchise by Dharma Productions. Excited to be boarding this plane led by two very talented men - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha."

In the upcoming months, Sidharth will also be seen in the romantic-comedy Mission Majnu, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Sidharth also has Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force in pipeline. (ANI)