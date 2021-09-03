Sidharth Shukla's last on screen co-star Sonia Rathee pens emotional note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): The whole nation woke up to a shock on Thursday as actor Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40. After learning about the demise of the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner, several members of the film and television industry and fans flooded social media with emotional posts.

A day later, Sidharth's last on-screen co-star Sonia Rathee took to Instagram to express her grief.

She wrote, "Still doesn't feel real. I'll miss our random conversations mid shot, your infectious smile every time you walked into a room, your constant support and belief in me, and your ability to make a person day. You had a heart of gold and I had the pleasure of getting to know it. I will forever cherish the moments we got to spend together. I'm gonna miss you. You were an incredible human being and a true friend, you'll forever be remembered."



Sonia and Sidharth had shared screen space in the third season of Ekta Kapoor's hit show 'Broken But Beautiful'. In the show, Sidharth essayed the role of Agastya Rao.

Ekta, too, penned, a tear-jerking post.

"Numb since yest! Same@sinking feeling of last year ! Two young dynamos n a fate unplanned ! Rest in peace dear Sidharth! Never thought Agastya rao 's story wud end like this! Strength to d family loved ones n fans ! I can say with d love our show got he was loved by his fans!!," she wrote.

Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters. (ANI)

