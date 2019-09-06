Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Sidharth's yet another feisty look from 'Marjaavaan' with a new release date!

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:23 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): Sidharth Malhotra is back with yet another vengeful look from his upcoming feature 'Marjaavaan'. The actor also announced that the wait for the film is now shorter as it will now hit the big screens on November 8.
This is the second time that the release of 'Marjaavaan' has been rescheduled. Earlier slated to hit the big screens on October 2, the film was preponed to November 22.
The 'Student of the Year' debutant shared a fresh poster of the film featuring him with co-star Riteish Deshmukh as a three-feet tall feisty dwarf. Meanwhile, Sidharth is seen in an intense pose with a tall rusty physique.
The poster indicates a determined rivalry between the male leads leading to immense bloodshed.
While posting the look, Sidharth tweeted, "Taareekh nayi hai lekin anjaam wahi hoga. Ishq mein maarenge bhi aur marenge bhi. Milte hain 8th Nov ko. (Date is new but result would be the same. Will kill and die in love. Will meet on November 8)."

'Marjaavaan' marks the second collaboration between the actors after 'Ek Villain'. It is written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.
The flick also stars newbie Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh and wrapped up shooting earlier in March this year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:55 IST

Harry Styles turned down role in 'The Little Mermaid' for music

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Harry Styles who turned down the role of Prince Eric in 'The Little Mermaid', revealed the reason behind the decision and said that he did consider taking up the character once.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:35 IST

Brad Pitt hints at 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' mini-series

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): While Brad Pitt's latest release 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is still running in theaters, the actor hinted at a possible mini-series of the movie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:34 IST

Mark your calendar as 20th edition of star-studded IIFA is here!

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): Bollywood's much-awaited award ceremony, International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) will be held in Mumbai from September 16-18.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:46 IST

Nicki Minaj announces retirement from music, fans express dismay

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): After making you groove on her hit numbers for years, singer and rapper Nicki Minaj has announced retirement from the music industry to "have a family."

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:22 IST

Robert Pattinson to be honoured at Mill Valley Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): 'Twilight' fame Robert Pattinson is all set to be honoured at the Mill Valley Film Festival which will take place from October 3-13.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:20 IST

Kevin Spacey performs 'La Bamba', 'Twist and Shout' with street...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): American actor Kevin Spacey, who has kept a low profile since he was accused of sexual misconduct by several men, was briefly spotted on the streets of Spain singing and playing guitar along with a street band.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:12 IST

Princess Charlotte 'very excited' about first day of school:...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Proud father alert! Prince William recently revealed that Princess Charlotte is happy to be starting school.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:50 IST

Eddie Murphy plans on doing stand-up tour next year

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy is on a roll. The 58-year-old star is already starring in Netflix's 'Dolemite is my Name', reprising his iconic role in a 'Coming to America' sequel and hosting Saturday Night Live again. And if that wasn't enough, he is also eyeing a ret

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:20 IST

Camila Cabello reveals why she's tight-lipped about her...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello opened up about her relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes for the first time.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:50 IST

Kaitlynn Carter celebrates her birthday with Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Kaitlynn Carter celebrated her birthday with none other than her rumoured girlfriend and singer Miley Cyrus.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:50 IST

Brad Pitt reveals he plans on making fewer films

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): American actor Brad Pitt, who is looking forward to a life which is less focussed on acting, opened up about his film career and revealed that he is planning to make fewer movies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:49 IST

Justin Timberlake to star in 'Palmer'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Singer-actor Justin Timberlake is all set to star in 'Palmer', an upcoming drama feature.

Read More
iocl