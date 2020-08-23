'Simple and cozy', Vaani Kapoor's way of celebrating birthdays

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor ringed in her 32nd birthday on Sunday with "simple and cozy" celebrations.

The 'War' actor has signed two back to back films -- 'Bell Bottom' opposite Akshay Kumar and a love story with Ayushmann Khurrana.

"These are sensitive times given the COVID-19 situation in our country. So, I'm keeping it simple and cozy on my birthday this year which honestly, is my way of spending birthdays. I would have definitely loved making some plans with my close friends, but I start shooting for both my films in September and October respectively and I'm taking additional precaution and just staying at home," the 'Befikre' actor said.

This year, the major missing for the actor is spending the day with family, connecting with them through video calls to celebrate birthday.

"My birthdays are always incomplete without my parents and my sister. They are my pillars of strength and have been a part of every important thing in my life. So, I will miss them terribly this year. I'm just happy that they are safe and healthy and at home. Hoping next year can be different since it's been long that all of us have spent time together," Kapoor said.

"I will be connecting with them via video calls to bring in my birthday. In a year such as this, one has to be content and grateful for small moments of happiness and togetherness and I'm blessed to have them in my life. My friends are also planning to get on a Zoom call so we can cut the cake together. It will be fun, given the circumstances," she added.

The star who has also wrapped 'Shamshera' in which she is paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor said: "Work is a blessing and I'm only grateful to have it in my life. I'm really looking forward to getting busy now because I have been at home since March and looking forward to being on a film set."

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is slated for release on April 2, 2021. The first poster of the movie was released by Akshay Kumar in November, last year. Actor Vaani Kapoor is roped in to star opposite the 'Good Newwz' actor.

On August 20, the 'Khiladi' actor revealed that the team has commenced the shoot for the espionage thriller, abiding by all the health-guidelines amid COVID-19.

The film, set in the 80s, is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Akshay is most likely to essay the role of a spy in the movie.

'Bell Bottom' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. (ANI)

