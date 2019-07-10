Singer Anup Jalota visits Rishi Kapoor in New York

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Visitors continue to queue up to meet Rishi Kapoor who has been in New York for months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition. The latest to pay a visit were Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as well as singer Anup Jalota.

The veteran actor himself shared a photo of himself with wife Neetu and Anup.

Rishi thanked the singer for paying him a visit and wrote, "Anup Jalota and us. Thank you for coming." Amid his health issues, the actor is making a comeback to the celluloid world and is awaiting the release of his next film 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' which also stars Jimmy Shergill, Lillete Dubey, Omkar Kapoor and Manoj Joshi.

Smeep Kang's directorial is produced by Anuj Sharma and Deepak Mukut and will hit the theatres on July 19.

Rishi recently enjoyed a fam-jam in the Big Apple with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. The beyond adorable pictures were shared by Neetu and Riddhima.

Rishi's children Ranbir and Riddhima keep visiting him from time to time. Over the past few months, several celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Kha, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, among others have visited to the veteran actor.

The 'Mulk' actor, who went to the US in September last year. (ANI)