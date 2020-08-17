Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support: MGM Healthcare

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], Aug 17 (ANI): Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who is undergoing treatment at Chennai's MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, continues to be on life support in ICU, the hospital on Monday said.

According to the health bulletin by the hospital, the singer continues to be in a critical condition.

"Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," the bulletin read.

"His condition remains to be critical. The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters," the bulletin further read.

On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus. (ANI)

