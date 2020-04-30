'Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi': Rishi's two-time co-actor Taapsee shares emotional tribute

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Rishi Kapoor's 'Mulk' co-actor Taapsee Pannu shared a heart-touching picture with him on Thursday and paid her tributes on his demise with emotional anecdotes about the veteran.

The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture capturing a memorable where she is seen hugging Rishi Kapoor as both smile. The photo was taken during the shooting of the 2018 movie 'Mulk' in which Taapsee essayed the role of Rishi's daughter-in-law.

"My most favourite picture with him. Worked with him twice n the kind of brash honest compliments this man gave have never left my heart n mind. Even in his bullying there was so much love that one couldn't help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him. the only costar of mine who could beat me in being 'brutally' honest. Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi. I'm sure I will meet him somewhere n this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our face," she wrote.

Taapsee also shared screen space with the late star in 2013 comedy-drama 'Chashme Baddoor'.

Rishi passed away at 8:45 am this morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan was the first to confirm the news of the demise of the 67-year-old.



He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.



Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others.



Son of Bollywood's showman Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu and children Ranbir and Riddhima. (ANI)

