Sisters Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt pen heartfelt birthday wishes for mom Soni Razdan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): On veteran actor Soni Razdan's 66th birthday, her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt penned heartwarming messages on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Alia wrote, "happy birthday to the most incredible human - my safest place - the reason of my existence & any kind of normal functionality today."

She added, "I think this year more than any other year I have understood soooo deeply how beautiful a soul you are and how much you have done for us as a family - you're the anchor of our lives .. no amount of love you's ever be enough ma."





Alia also dropped a few unseen images of herself with her mother from her baby shower.

Alia also dropped a few unseen images of herself with her mother from her baby shower.

The first image is a candid picture of Soni Razdan looking beautiful in a blue kurta set, while the second image is of mother-daughter duo Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt happily posing for the camera.





Shaheen's birthday wish for Soni is also quite adorable.

"Happy Birthday ma. You're weird and wonderful and you hold us all together," Shaheen wrote, adding two images.

In one image, Soni is seen holding her dog in her arms. The second picture is of Soni holding little Shaheen in her arms.





Soni and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt married in 1986. She has starred in many movies such as Saaransh, Gumrah and Mandi among others. She also shared screen space with her daughter Alia in 'Raazi' in 2018. (ANI)