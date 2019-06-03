A still from the clip
Small mark, Big meaning: Tahira Kashyap shares endearing video on Cancer Survivor Day

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 20:14 IST

New Delhi (India), June 2 (ANI): On 'Cancer Survivor Day', Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and cancer survivor, Tahira Kashyap sent out a powerful message for all the brave souls fighting a battle with cancer.
Tahira has been vocal about her fight with cancer.
This Cancer Survivor Day, she shared a video on Instagram where she boldly called her 'scar', a birthmark.
The video set in the backdrop of a hospital features Tahira laying on a hospital bed and surrounded by doctors. She starts by saying, "A small mark, a big meaning."
The one-minute twenty-seven second clip carries a heavy message.
Sharing the video, Tahira wrote, "I hope this video is taken in the right spirit. Not each of us has same cancer, or the same stage, or even the same circumstances."
She continued, "But what is same within each of us, is the burning fire to survive, the hope to cheat any ultimatum given to us, the invincible human spirit which gives us the courage to endure and the will to revive, the resilience of a warrior... and all this sums up to the unlimited human potential that we all possess."
Being a cancer survivor herself, Tahira in her post saluted all the warriors and wrote, "I salute people who are enduring, they for me are the warriors. I salute those who have crossed the bridge, they for me are the survivors, I salute those who succumbed, they for me are the bravest soldiers. I salute the friends and families of those inflicted with the disease, they for me are the precious support system," she continued.
"I bow my head to respect the unpredictability of life and I raise my head with determination to deal with it too. In all, I want to keep a joyous spirit and wish the same for you," the valiant lady concluded.

 
 
 
Her post got thumbs up from actor Sonali Bendre, who was herself diagnosed with cancer last year, commented "Woohooo! You go girl."
Her proud husband acknowledged her strength and retweeted the clip with a caption, "Proud of you my warrior princess."

The 'warrior princess' in February shared a heart-warming message on World Cancer day on Instagram, where she shared a bold picture of her embracing the scars with pride.
Tahira was diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer in September, last year and has been open about her diagnosis and treatment over the months.
Meanwhile, Tahira, who directed a short feature film titled 'Toffee', has turned director for another film and will announce the title for the same soon. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:09 IST

