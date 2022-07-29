Sneak peek into Suneet Varma's grand Couture Show

By Shiza Arshad Khan

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Suneet Varma is one of the best couturiers in the country so naturally when you walk in to watch his show, you go with huge expectations. On Thursday, when Suneet put on display his latest collection 'Sitara' at the Indian Couture Week, the audience was left bedazzled!



Made for the modern Indian woman, the collection was all about pearls, sequins, and shimmery embellishments. For what we can term a rare sight, Suneet designed many gowns and sarees in red.

"I don't usually choose red as a color for my designs but this time I opened my show with it," said Suneet.



As far as the color palette of the show is concerned, there were beautiful shades of pastels as well as solid and darker shades. Focussed to make the back of the outfit its highlight, Suneet curated statement looks with beautiful embroideries, pearls, and elegant detailing. Mirror work was also an essential element of the collection.





For fabrics, Suneet worked with imported laces, tulles, net, and classic handmade ones.



"I've named my collection 'Sitara' because it depicts the star of hope for me! We all rely on hopes. Especially after the pandemic...", said Suneet.



The models' looks were amped up by couture-inspired and consciously made sustainable jewellery pieces. Suneet launched his second jewellery line for Aulerth - 'Pakeezah'. The jewellery looked regal and offered a royal interplay of rich-colored stones juxtaposed with immaculate 'meenakari' work.

"Nobody really thinks about jewellery when they think of sustainable fashion, that's why we opted for it. We all need to make conscious choices. Most of our jewellery has been made with recycled and polished brass," said Vivek Ramabhadran, Aulerth CEO.

Coming back to the clothes, the silhouettes looked like a beautiful blend of feminine modern touch and timeless traditional Indian couture.



Next to present their collection at the ongoing Indian Couture Week are Falguni and Shane Peacock and Siddharth Tytler. Anamika Khanna will be closing the Couture week. (ANI)

