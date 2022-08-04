Sneak peek into Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's sizzling chemistry in new love track 'Aafat'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): The first teaser of the third song of the upcoming Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer 'Liger' is finally out! The song, titled 'Aafat', teases a glimpse of the duo's on-screen chemistry in the film. 'Aafat' is a romantic track that begins with Ananya blowing a kiss on Vijay who refuses to entertain since he is with his mother. Then, later in the video, we see Ananya sneaking into Vijay's house and the track continues. The full song will be out on August 5.

Vijay shared the teaser on his social media handles and wrote, "There's always a beautiful drama queen who will come between a mother and son!"

Check it out:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg1Zp6wI3CA/

The song has been sung by Tanishk Bagchi and Zahrah Khan. Tanishk is also the composer of the song.



Speaking about 'Liger', helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is a sports action film that is slated to release on August 25 this year, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. After multiple delays due to COVID-19, the makers are currently promoting the film in full swing.

Dharma Productions recently unveiled the trailer and two songs from the film which gathered positive feedback from the audience.

The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film.

Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will be also seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.

Vijay, on the other hand, will be also seen in a multi-lingual film 'Khushi' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022. (ANI)

