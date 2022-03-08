Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates 3 years of 'Made In Heaven'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): The three years completion of the blockbuster web series 'Made In Heaven' has ushered in a wave of nostalgia in actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

Taking to Instagram, Sobhita took and shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the show.

"Sharing some BTS from Made in Heaven Season 1 cus it's been 3 years since release! March 8, 2019. So hyped about the INSANE season 2 we cooked up. Dropping in a few months. So hold the fuck on. Also, love you," she captioned the post.







For the unversed, 'Made In Heaven' revolves around Tara Khanna, played by Sobhita and Karan Mehra played by Arjun Mathur, their wedding planning business and their thoroughly messed up lives.

Sobhita will soon reunite with other cast members for the second season of the show. (ANI)

