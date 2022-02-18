Sobhita Dhulipala shares photos from her Sri Lankan vacation

Bentota (Sri Lanka) February 18 (ANI): Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is currently holidaying in Sri Lanka.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Bard of Blood' actor treated fans by giving a glimpse of her vacation. In one of the images, she is seen wearing a saree and holding a coconut bowl. She also posted a video, in which a regional singer can be seen dedicating a song to her.

"There is a bird where my heart is and hee in tropical Lanka, it has lost all manners," she captioned the post.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Sobhita will be seen playing the female lead with Aditya Roy Kapur in the remake of the acclaimed Golden Globe-winning series 'The Night Manager'.

(ANI)

