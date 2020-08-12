Soha Ali Khan congratulates Saif, Kareena for the 'new addition' to family

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Terming his star brother Saif Ali Khan as the "The Quadfather," actor Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday congratulated Saif and Kareena as they are expecting a second child together.

Soha took to Instagram to share a picture of her brother on Instagram which had 'The Quadfather' written over it indicating towards the fact that Saif is expected to welcome his fourth child.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actor went on to congratulate her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and wished for her good health.

"Coming soon!! Couldn't resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever," she wrote in the caption.

Kareena and Saif are all set to welcome a new member of their family as they announced that they are expecting a second child together.

The 'Tashan' co-actors who tied the knot in October 2012 are parents to a three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. (ANI)

