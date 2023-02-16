Soha Ali Khan drops appreciation post for hubby Kunal Kemmu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Soha Ali Khan dropped an appreciation post for hubby Kunal Kemmu as he wrapped his directorial debut 'Madgaon Express'.

Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a couple of pictures featuring Kunal.

The couple posed for a cute picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)



Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Another feather in your chapeau, mon beau @kunalkemmu #madgaonexpress #filmwrap @excelmovies."

On Thursday, Kunal took to Instagram and shared a thank you note for the producers, and especially, Farhan Akhtar, for "believing in my script but also in my vision of it and encouraged me to direct it."

The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu.

Taking to Instagram, "It's been such an incredible journey and I couldn't have done it without @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @roo_cha @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr @excelmovies who not only believed in my script but also in my vision of it and encouraged me to direct it."

He added, "The incredible cast @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @avinashtiwary15 @norafatehi @remodsouza @upendralimaye @chhaya.kadam.75 Each one of them made the characters come alive on screen in the most accomplished way...And most importantly my amazing crew who right from day 1 have been by my side and helped me achieve all the aspects of my vision for this film

@adilafsarz."

Kunal also shared a string of pictures with the film's cast and crew. The film is said to be a comedy-drama.

In August 2022, Khemu announced his directorial debut via Instagram post.

"Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express," he had written.

The release date for 'Madgaon Express' has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Soha will be seen in 'Chhorii 2' alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. (ANI)