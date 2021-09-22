Soha Ali Khan remembers father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on 10th death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): On the ninth death anniversary of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, his daughter Soha Ali Khan held a prayer in the former's memory.

Taking to Instagram, Soha, who is currently spending time at her grand ancestral property Pataudi Palace, posted a picture of her and her little daughter Inaaya lovingly looking at the photo frames of late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi kept on a table.

The prayer set-up was decorated with lit candles and a cricket bat.



"Abba . 05.01.1941 - 22.09.2011," Soha captioned the heartwarming post.



Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore's elder daughter Saba Pataudi also penned an emotional note on social media.

"Abba.....I miss you every day and know you watch over me . It doesn't feel like a decade since you left us... only just yesterday. You'll stay in our hearts forever. Love you always," she wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the note, Saba posted a video featuring several images of the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.



Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was popularly known as Tiger, passed away on September 22, 2011 after battling a severe lung infection. He was 70 when he breathed his last. (ANI)

