Sonakshi recreates 'Poo bani Parvati' scene from film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha recreated the 'Poo bani Parvati' scene from the film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' with her friend and shared it on social media.

Sonakshi took to her Instagram space on Thursday and dropped a reel where she can be seen recreating a scene with her friend Savleen Kaur Manchanda, who is playing the role of Kajol.

For the unversed, in the original scene, Kajol complains to Shah Rukh Khan about Kareena's fashion sense. On this, Kareena replies to her sister sarcastically by saying that black makes her look thin and green makes her sister look fat.

In the video, Sonakshi is acting like Poo of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', which looks really cool and fun to watch.



"I dont know to what I owe this privilege and honor but @savleenmanchanda decided to make her debut on my reels today. Also we found the perfect audio for when we were wearing black and green... how the universe works sometimes to facilitate the nonsense you want to do with your friends," she captioned the post.

As soon as she posted the video, Bollywood celebrities and fans filled laughter emoticons in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be soon marking her OTT debut with Amazon prime video's upcoming series 'Fallen' in which she plays the role of a cop for the first time in her career. The series will stream later this year.

Apart from this, she also has 'Double XL' alongside Huma Qureshi and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The official release date of the film is still awaited. A horror comedy film 'Kakuda' along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Recently, she started shooting for her upcoming film 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness' in London. (ANI)