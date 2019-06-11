Sonakshi Sinha announces her forthcoming film

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday dropped a major surprise for her fans as the actor announced her forthcoming film.

Sonakshi revealed that her upcoming film titled 'Khandaani Shafakhana' will hit the theatres on July 26. The film is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Mahaveer Jain.

Announcing the news on Instagram, she wrote, " Kab se pooch rahe hai picture ka naam kya hai? Here it is... I'm thrilled to announce my next film KHANDAANI SHAFAKHANA releasing on 26th July!"

The 'Dabangg' actor also posted an image with her team, including actor Varun Sharma. She tagged actor Gautam Mehra, Annu Kapoor, singer-rapper Badshah, in her post.



The film comes after Sonakshi's April release 'Kalank' where she was seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Meanwhile, the actor is also busy shooting for 'Dabangg 3' where she will be reprising her role as Rajjo, while Salman Khan plays the protagonist, Chulbul Pandey. The film is the third in the 'Dabangg' franchise.

'Dabangg 3' is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 20. (ANI)