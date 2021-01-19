Sonakshi Sinha appreciates mother Earth with an aesthetic picture

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Sharing an aesthetically pleasing picture of herself during the sunset, actor Sonakshi Sinha on Monday channelised her appreciation for mother Earth.

The 'Dabangg' actor shared the picture on Instagram that captures her from the back enjoying a picturesque view of the sunset while she is seated in a park.

The picture captures a beach and the sun setting over the sea which is just a few metres away from the place where Sinha was seated.



The 'Akira' actor went on to pen down an appreciation post for the planet in the caption of her post.

"We come from the earth... we return to earth... and in between we garden," she wrote in the caption.

The post recieved a lot of appreciation from the fans of the actor and her fellow celebrities including actor Dia Mirza. (ANI)

