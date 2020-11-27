Sonakshi Sinha becomes licensed scuba driver, scores '100 pc in test'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha who is on a dreamy vacation in the Maldives, on Friday announced that she is a licensed scuba driver, and flaunted her 100 per cent score in the open water diver course test.

The 'Holiday' star took to Instagram and shared pictures featuring her receiving the license, and the scorecard in which she had scored outright.

In the first picture, Sonakshi is knelt down on the deck as she receives the honour of becoming a trainer by her coach and mentor. In the backdrop is the picturesque view of a beach and a cloudy sky - with palm trees and rich flora.





The 'Dabangg' star penned a note explaining her fascinating experience, alongside the post. She noted, "Knighted by the holy fins!!! I am now a licensed scuba diver... something i have been wanting to do for years, and finally got down to it! My love for the ocean has just grown ever since my first snorkel experience and this is taking it to a whole new level..."

"Thank you @oceanicworldmaldives for giving me my super strict and super cool instructor Mohammed, I couldn't have asked for a better teacher(i mean this is the first time I've scored a 100% in ANY exam)! And thanks @grandparkkodhipparu @kapilmathur1985 (the post certification photographer) for making it happen!!!," she added.

Of late, the actor has been treating her fans on mesmerising pictures from the exotic location.

Sonakshi Sinha who has been enjoying a vacation in the Maldives, earlier, treated her fans to a mesmerising picture of the sunset. (ANI)

