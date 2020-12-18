Sonakshi Sinha channels dog love in adorable Instagram post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18(ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Friday treated her fans to an adorable picture as she showers love on her furry friend. The actor proved that she is a true pet lover as she channelled her love for her four-legged friend.

The 'Dabangg' star posted to Instagram, an endearing picture which features the actor and her pet dog caught in a moment of affection. In the picture, Sinha is seen holding the face of her pet and adorably looking at him.

In the snap, captured, the 'Lootera' star is seen sporting an ethnic look in a navy blue and white printed dress. The actor looked gorgeous donning a black bindi.



With the lovable post that garnered more than one lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform, Sinha wrote, "Unconditional #Gabru" using a red heart emoticon with the picture. Sinha also tagged her elder brother Kussh Sinha, who captured the adorable moment.



The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by sharing pictures and videos.

