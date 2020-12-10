Sonakshi Sinha extends birthday wishes to father with family portrait

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): As veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday rings in his 75th milestone birthday, daughter Sonakshi Sinha shared an adorable family picture to extend greeting on the platinum celebration.

The ‘Dabangg’ star took to Instagram and shared a picture with the ‘Hiraasat’ star along with her mom and siblings to mark the special day.

In the picture, Sonakshi is seen dressed in a traditional ensemble along with other family members at their home.

Along with the photograph, the ‘Holiday’ star added, “Happy Birthdayyyy Papa! (along with a red heart emoji).”

Bollywood celebrities and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post within 56 minutes of being posted, with many leaving adorable birthday wishes in comments.

TV talk show host Manish Paul extended birthday wishes and noted, “Happy birthday to sir.@aslisona.”(ANI)