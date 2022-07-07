Sonakshi Sinha flaunts her 'bomb' and blonde hairstyle, Huma Qureshi calls it scary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha flaunted her new 'bomb' and blonde hairstyle on her social media handle as she ditched her black hair in her new look.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and dropped a few glimpses of her new blonde look. She wrote, "Not a new look... but it's a LOOK! Special shout-out to my bomb hair-makeup-styling team for making sure our little experiments turn out TOP @themadhurinakhale @heemaadattaani @mohitrai love u guys".



In the glimpses, Sonakshi matched her new blonde hair with an embroidered silver gown in the photos. "Special shout-out to my bomb hair-makeup-styling team for making sure our little experiments turn out TOP!" she said of her styling team. Her fans and friends have taken notice of the photos.





Reacting to the series of glimpses, Huma Qureshi, who will co-star with Sonakshi in Double XL, responded to Sonakshi's new hairstyle with laughing emojis, "Scary," she added as well. "I'm sad it's not the Maldives," actor Vijay Varma said, referring to Sonakshi's favourite celebrity vacation spot.



Meanwhile, one user commented, "Your new look is a legit bomb." "That's a good one!" exclaimed another fan of Sonakshi Sinha. Someone else commented, "Your hairstyle is looking much better."

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha's daughter, actor Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg. She'll next be seen in Double XL. Zaheer Iqbal, her rumoured boyfriend, also appears in the film. It will be released this year, directed by Satram Ramani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will make her official web series debut in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming project Dahaad. Sonakshi will play a cop in the show, which is billed as a crime drama. It will also star Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in addition to her. Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi will direct Dahaad. It is supported by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, as well as filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Kagti's Tiger Baby production house. (ANI)

