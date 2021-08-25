Sonakshi Sinha gives epic reply to fan asking for weight loss tips

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently shooting for her film 'Kakuda', hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session for fans on Wednesday, where she replied to some of the questions.

On her day off from the shoot, the 'Dabangg' actor took time to have a short chit-chat session with her fans on Instagram.

One of her IG followers asked her to give tips on what to eat to lose weight.



Quick to reply, Sonakshi hopped on to her Instagram stories and shared a video message saying, "Hawa khaiye ap! Hmmmm." (Translation: Eat air).



For the unversed, Sonakshi is one of the Bollywood actors who has inspired her fans with her fitness journey. According to her earlier interviews, before making her Bollywood debut with 'Dabangg' alongside superstar Salman Khan, she had to lose nearly 30 kgs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi is currently shooting for her upcoming film, 'Kakuda'. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in lead roles.

Sonakshi was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. The film had an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13. (ANI)

