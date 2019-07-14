Sonakshi Sinha hails 'spacewomen' for leading Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): To the moon! The countdown has begun for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's Moon mission to the unexplored south polar region of Earth's natural satellite. Actor Sonakshi Sinha took this opportunity to praise women scientists for leading the mission.

The country's second lunar spacecraft will be launched onboard a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk-III from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2:51 am on Monday.

Ahead of India's most ambitious space mission, Sonakshi hailed the "spacewoman" who worked behind the grand project.

"One of India's most important and prestigious space missions, Chandrayaan 2, is led by women, which also happens to be a first for ISRO! Proud of our spacewomen. To the moon!!!" she tweeted.

While India is gearing up for Chandrayaan 2, Sonakshi is all set to feature in 'Mission Mangal', a film based on true events of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launching the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) on 5 November 2013, making it the least expensive mission to Mars.

The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and HR Dattatrey in pivotal roles, is scheduled to release on August 15. (ANI)

