Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi to shatter fat-shaming in upcoming 'Double XL'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): A woman is so much more beautiful and complex than just being judged by a number on a scale. That's the message conveyed by Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in their film wrap teaser for 'Double XL', unveiled on Tuesday.

The film talks about body positivity and women championing each other.

Both the actors have themselves faced fat-shaming during their journey in the film industry. Starring two leading ladies, Huma and Sonakshi are not going to hide their curves.



The upcoming social comedy is written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani. It is produced by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Elemen3 Entertainment.

Elemen3 is a company formed by Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Mudassar Aziz. The film marks their first home production.

The film is set to release in Summer 2022. (ANI)

