Sonakshi Sinha is now 'Baby Bedi' on Twitter

New Delhi (India), June 23 (ANI): Seems like Sonakshi Sinha is in love with her character from upcoming film 'Khandaani Shafakhana' as the actor has changed her Twitter profile name to 'Baby Bedi', her onscreen name for the movie.

Sonakshi Sinha is essaying the role of a feisty girl named 'Baby Bedi' who takes over the family's 'Sex Clinic' and confronts society on the topic of sex and related disorders.

The 'Dabangg' actor also changed her profile picture on Sunday.

Sonakshi perfectly nails the look of her character - a girl who breaks stereotypes like a boss. Her character is dressed in traditional attire with neatly tied hair and is holding a magnifying glass close to her one of her eyes.

The trailer, which was released on Friday, is a humorous take on sex and the social taboo around sexual disorders.

The film also stars singer-rapper Badshah, Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor in the pivotal roles.

The poster of the film features Sonakshi at the forefront. Beside her, many men are seen standing with their faces hidden with props like steel bucket, newspaper, brown paper bag, etc.

Among them is Badshah, whose face is hidden with a book. At the bottom, a Hindi line reads, "Main jitna bolungi logo ko utni hi sharam aani hai! - Baby Bedi."

Helmed by Shilpi Dasgupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishan Kumar the film is scheduled to hit the screen on July 26.

The film comes after Sonakshi's April release 'Kalank' where she was seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt.

She is also busy shooting for 'Dabangg 3' where she will be reprising her role as Rajjo, while Salman Khan plays the protagonist, Chulbul Pandey. (ANI)

