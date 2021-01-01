Sonakshi Sinha moves on to 2021 with open heart

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Welcoming New Year with an open heart, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha extended greeting to her fans, asking them to "be grateful to 2020 for the lessons it taught us".

The 'Rowdy Rathore' star on Friday shared her exquisite picture surrounded by balloons on Instagram and captioned the post as "Happy New Year everyone!"





She further added, "Lets be grateful to 2020 for the lessons it taught us, and move on to 2021 with an open heart and the will to be better! Heres to coming out stronger! Lots of love"

Sonakshi has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by sharing pictures and videos. Earlier, she treated her fans to a stunning picture of her as she bid adieu to the year 2020. (ANI)

