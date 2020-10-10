Sonakshi Sinha pours love over mother Poonam Sinha on her 70th birthday

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday extended greetings to her mother and veteran actor Poonam Sinha on her 70th birthday.

The 'Dabangg,' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her mother and penned down a short yet birthday wish for her.



The picture sees the mother-daughter duo posing with celebratory balloons along with two balloons in the shape of number 70.

"Happy birthdayyyy to my cutie patoutie!! Its a big one haan," she wrote in the caption.

Several Bollywood celebrities and fans of the actor commented on the post to extend birthday greetings to the 'Shaitaan,' actor. (ANI)

