Sonakshi Sinha says she is "Borrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrred" at home

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday said that she is "Borrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrred" at home during lockdown and asked her fans as to what they were doing to keep themselves busy and entertained.

The actor took to Instagram to share a sensuous picture of her from an old photoshoot.

In the picture, Sonakshi is seen wearing a grey-coloured pullover that had sequined embroidery on its sleeves.

She is seen posing with both her palms framing her face and her golden tresses flowing over the hands.



"Borrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrred. What's everyone doing to keep themselves busy/happy/entertained/sane??? Asking for a friend," Sinha captioned the picture.

On Tuesday, she had shared a black and white throwback picture shot by fashion photographer Rahul Jhangiani with a teasing line, "Accha toh yeh hota hai makeup? (Okay, so that's what they call makeup?)

"Portrait by @rahuljhangiani #Throwback (lockdown day 23: accha toh yeh hota hai makeup??)", she had tweeted.

The 'Dabangg' girl is currently under self-isolation abiding by the lockdown imposed by the central government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

