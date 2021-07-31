Sonakshi Sinha shares a glimpse from sets of 'Kakuda'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for the release of 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Kakuda'.

The 'Lootera' star took to her Instagram Story to share a glimpse from the sets of her forthcoming movie.

In the boomerang clip shared by Sonakshi, she can be seen posing with the film's clapperboard with 'Scene 63' scribbled on it.

Concealing most of her face, we can see her gorgeous eyes and a little bindi on top. Hashtagged with #DAY6 and #KAKUDA, the 'Dabangg' star has tagged Riteish Deshmukh for "BOOMERANG CAMERAWORK".





'Housefull' series actor Riteish Deshmukh and 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' fame Saqib Saleem will feature alongside Sonakshi in the upcoming horror-comedy. This eclectic trio is famous for the art of comedy on the big screen.

The film's shooting began on July 20. It marks the Hindi directorial debut of Aditya Sarpotdar, the man behind critically acclaimed Marathi films like - 'Classmates', 'Mauli' and 'Faster Fene'.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP movies, 'Kakuda' is written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg, and was developed from a nascent stage by Salona Bains Joshi, the Associate Producer of the film.

The horror-comedy will be shot in various parts of Gujarat and is slated to release in early 2022. (ANI)

