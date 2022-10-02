Sonakshi Sinha shares "Chaiyya Chaiyya vibes" from 'Blockbuster' shoot

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal starrer music video 'Blockbuster' has been a raging chartbuster. Recently, the 'Akira' actor opened up about the experience of shooting on a moving truck.

The song exudes an extravagant feel with an international vibe where you can see luxury cars, outstanding outfits, suave dance moves, and more. In 'Blockbuster', there was a scene that required the actors to be on a moving truck and instead of doing the same with effects, Sonakshi and Zaheer actually shot on a moving truck. The scene in the song features the duo dancing on a truck.



Sharing about the experience performing dance on the truck, Sonakshi said, "I really enjoyed working on the song and my most exciting scene was when we had to shoot on the truck. There were challenges as it is tough to deliver a shot on a vehicle but I'm glad we did it and I'm very thankful that the audiences love the track! We have made it with a lot of love and hard work. Dancing in the truck gave me full Chaiyya Chaiyya vibes!"





Zaheer shared, "It is definitely a challenge to shoot in a truck but we already had planned to do it for our audiences and give them something new and memorable. I am quite delighted that we could shoot the song as per our plan and fortunately, we nailed the shot in only a few takes! Blockbuster has really been a blockbuster with the audience and it's fun to see all the reels that are made with the song too!"

Priyaank Sharma of Dhamaka Records said, "We really wanted to do something unique and out of the box for the audience to experience a visual treat. We wanted the vibe of a party in a truck and we managed to achieve that!"

"We had a wonderful time shooting the entire song. Shooting on a truck was a task but we did it and it's really nice to receive so much love and praises for the song," shared Paras Mehta of Dhamaka Records.

'Blockbuster' was released on September 23 and was produced by Dhamaka Records. The song sung by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur.

Sonakshi is currently in news for her rumoured relationship with Zaheer. Recently, Sonakshi's close friend and actor Varun Sharma posted a picture of the actress with Zaheer.

In the image, the two were seen sharing smiles."Oyeeee hoyeeee isey kehte hai blockbuster jodi," Varun captioned the post, hinting that Sonakshi is dating Zaheer.

Sonakshi and Zaheer will also be seen together in a film titled 'Double XL'. (ANI)

