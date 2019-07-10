Sonakshi Sinha shares glimpse while shooting for 'Bhuj: Pride of India'

Sonakshi Sinha (Image courtesy: Instagram)
New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Ahead of the release of her upcoming quirky comedy 'Khandaani Shafakhana', Sonakshi Sinha is teasing her fans from the sets of her next film 'Bhuj: Pride of India'.
The forthcoming movie is being shot at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.
The actor who will play the role of a social worker Sunderben Jetha Madhaparya gave a sneak peek of the film while sharing a picture from the sets where she captured a hut made of mud and husks on her Instagram.
"Bhuj Pride of India', Hyderabad," she wrote.

The film which will recreate the 1971 Indo-Pak war, stars Ajay Devgn as the lead who will be seen essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, accompanied by 50 air force and 60 defence security personnel, he (Squadron Leader) reconstructed the IAF airstrip at Bhuj.
The team convinced around 300 women from a nearby village to help them rebuild the airstrip so that a flight carrying Indian Army officers could land safely.
Bringing back this heroic tale to life, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra who will play the 'femme fatale' Heena Rehman.
Sanjay Dutt will be seen as civilian Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari, Rana Daggubati will be seen playing Madras regiment lieutenant colonel and Ammy Virk as a fighter pilot.
Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, the film will hit the theatres next year on August 14.
Meanwhile, Sonakshi who recently channelised her sporty look on the Elle Magazine cover has a year marked with new releases as her upcoming film 'Khandaani Shafakhana' is set to hit the theatres on August 2.
Later, she will be seen reprising her role as Rajjo in 'Dabangg 3' alongside Salman Khan who plays the protagonist Chulbul Pandey. (ANI)

