Sonakshi Sinha shares mesmerising sunset pictures from Maldives vacation

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2020 22:41 IST


New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha who has been enjoying a vacation in the Maldives on Wednesday treated her fans to a mesmerising picture of the sunset.
The 'Dabangg,' actor took to Instagram to share the picture of her seated by the sea and enjoying the sunset's picturesque view.

The 33-year-old actor is seen wearing a neon green coloured dress, which she paired up with matching flip-flops.
"Would you believe me if I said this picture had no filter? Sunset cruise at the resort," she wrote in the caption.
The 'Rowdy Rathore,' actor has been sharing pictures from her Maldives trip. (ANI)

