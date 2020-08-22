Sonakshi Sinha sketches Lord Ganesha's portrait to mark Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday marked the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi by painting a portrait of Lord Ganpati.

The 'Dabangg' actor took to Instagram to share the video where she is seen drawing the outlines of Ganpati with the help of a ruler. She later painted the details on the sketch with the help of a paintbrush.

Sonakshi's canvas had a green coloured background which she had painted earlier. She went to further sketch a blue coloured Ganesha on the green coloured background of the canvas.

"Happy Ganesh Chathurthi!!! From me and my homemade Bappa," she wrote in the caption.

Sonakshi has been spending her leisure time during Coronavirus crisis by sketching and sharing her artwork with her Instafam. She has also started an art page on Instagram with the username 'artbyaslisona.' (ANI)

