Sonakshi Sinha slays chic look in recent pictures

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha looked drop-dead gorgeous in pictures that she shared on her social media on Wednesday.

The 'Dabangg' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted her look in which the camera captures her dressed in a white tube top and purple pantsuit against a blue background.

Sonakshi is seen with silver hoop earrings and finger rings.



Keeping her makeup minimal and bold eye makeup, the actor opted for a light lipstick and left her straight hair open.





She captioned the post: "Literally NOTHING rhymes with purple. This caption is cancelled."

Sonakshi's post accumulated several likes and comments within a few hours of being shared. Several fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments for the 35-year-old actor.

Huma Qureshi commented, "Gurgle. Gargle. Hurdle. Apple. Waffle." In the comment section.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi is in news for her alleged relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal. A few days ago she posted a funny video reacting to wedding rumours. In the video, Sonakshi wrote: "Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho?!?" The actress then mouths the famous SRK dialogue, "Achcha lagta hai mujhe, bahot maza aata hai."

On the work front, Sonakshi is shooting for 'Double XL' alongside Zaheer Iqbal. The release date is yet to announce by the makers. The film also stars Huma Qureshi in a lead role. (ANI)

