Sonakshi Sinha supports PM Modi's #Unite2FightCorona initiative

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Joining several other Bollywood celebrities in supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Unite2FightCorona' campaign, actor Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday shared a video of herself.

The 'Dabangg' actor hopped on to Instagram to join the initiative and used Instagram's reels to make a short video about fighting coronavirus.

The video sees Sinha urging people to maintain social distancing and to wear masks.



"2 gaj ki doori aur mask hai zaroori, covid ke khilaaf PM ke jan andolan mei mai shaamil hu aur aap," said Sonakshi in the video.

She is seen dressed in an all-black attire along with a matching face mask.

Several other Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and others have taken to the micro-blogging site to support the Prime Minister's initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India's COVID-19 fight is people-driven and asked the citizens to #Unite2FightCorona.

In his clarion call, the Prime Minister said India's fight against COVID-19 gets strength from COVID warriors, and the country has to continue the momentum and protect the citizens from the virus. (ANI)

