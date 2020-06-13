Sonakshi Sinha treats fans with a side-view mirror picture

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday delighted her fans with a stunning side-view mirror picture from one of her old photoshoots.

The 'Dabangg' girl took to Instagram to post the picture in which she is seen sitting in a sky blue coloured car and posing beautifully while staring into its side-view mirror.

In the picture, the 33-year-old actor is seen wearing a yellow coloured full-sleeved top which she paired with a matching elliptical eye glares.

"Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh, Mud Mud Ke...side view mirror hai na," Sinha wrote in the caption.

The picture is being appreciated by her fans all over and has also received scores of comments. (ANI)

