Sonakshi Sinha urges fans to put masks on Instagram Reels post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): With the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, actor Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday shared an intriguing video urging fans to 'put their masks on'.

The 33-year-old shared a video on Instagram Reels wherein the actor is seen switching different masks while she is quarantined at home. In the video, the 'Dabangg' actor is seen sitting on a couch while showing off her collection of face masks while the 'Coronavirus Mask On' song by Chocolateman plays in the backdrop. She also flicks her hair and does rather funny actions while urging people to put their masks on.

Along with the video, Sinha urged people to put their masks on and wrote, "Mask ON. Corona OFF! #putyourmaskon #staysafe. Also showing off my mask collection... a collection I thought id NEVER have!!!!"

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans of her activities by posting pictures and videos.

According to the health department, Maharashtra now has a total of 906,752 cases of coronavirus, including 311,565 active cases and 571,459 recoveries.

So far, 23,727 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the state. (ANI)

