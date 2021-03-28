Sonakshi Sinha wraps up shoot for Zoya Akhtar's next series

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, announced the wrap up of her upcoming digital debut film with ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, on Sunday.

The 'Dabangg' star who was shooting for her upcoming untitled Amazon Prime series, hopped on to Instagram and shared a note of thanks to her team while announcing the wrap up of the project.

"As it comes to an end I don't even know where to begin! What a journey Fallen (that's what we're calling it, for now, wait for the actual name) has been," Sonakshi wrote.



The 33-year-old actor added, "Leaving this set with such amazing memories, new friends, bike riding skills and a heart full of happiness! Thank you @reemakagti1 and @zoieakhtar for giving me Anjali Bhaati... I can't tell you how long I've waited for her."



Further acknowledging her team, she wrote, "I can safely say this has been the best schedule ever for me because of this amazing team... every single person who has been a part of it... i cannot thank you enough! You know who you are".

To mark International Women Day, the 'Lootera' star and the 'Gully Boy' film director Zoya Akhtar announced their upcoming collaboration, earlier this month by sharing the first look of Sonakshi as a cop named Anjali Bhatti from the untitled series.

Alongside the post, the caption read, "There's no limit to what women can accomplish. Our collective belief in this has only been reinforced time and again. And on the eve of #WomensDay, we're taking things up a notch! Can't wait for @aslisona to show us yet again how girls get it done! Coming soon, on @primevideoIN".

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Sonakshi Sinha will also be seen playing the role of the brave social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, in the upcoming Indian Hindi-language war drama action film 'Bhuj: The pride of India', directed, co-produced, and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

She also announced her character Bulbul from her upcoming Netflix film titled 'BulbulTarang' a few days ago. (ANI)

