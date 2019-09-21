Sonakshi Sinha (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Sonakshi Sinha's amusing rejoinder to trollers

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:00 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 21 (ANI): Sonakshi Sinha has been quite a hot topic on Twitter since Friday after she failed to answer a Ramayana-related question on reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.
However, after receiving much flak and memes being made on her, the actor has finally hit back at the trolls in the most epic way!
For fans wondering if the actor is unaware of the Hindu epic, she has made it clear that she doesn't "remember the Pythagoras theorem, Merchant of Venice, Periodic Table, Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty, aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi."

The 32-year old invited trolls when failed to answer a question on Sanjeevani Buti (herb), for which she had to use a lifeline.
This happened during the Friday's episode of KBC, hosted by Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan.
Since then, netizens have been active in sharing memes and stills from her films. Giving back to these trolls in a light-hearted manner, Sonakshi added, "Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes."
After the episode, #YoSonakshiSoDumb became a trend on Twitter and Twitterati pushed out a sea of memes from her films 'Kalank', 'Dabangg', and some even had the mention of actors Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. (ANI)

