Sonakshi Sinha's Friendship Day wisdom

New Delhi [India], Aug 04 (ANI): As B-town celebrities shared pictures with their besties and wished their friends on Friendship Day, Sonakshi Sinha shared a piece of wisdom.

The 'Dabangg' actor posted a picture of herself on Instagram and wrote, "Each friend is important, however, a selfish person isn't a friend."



She also wished her followers a happy Friendship Day.

Sonakshi, whose latest film 'Khandaani Shafakhana' hit theatres on August 2, will next be seen in 'Mission Mangal'.

She is also busy shooting for 'Dabangg 3' where she will be reprising her role as Rajjo, while Salman Khan will play protagonist, Chulbul Pandey. (ANI)

